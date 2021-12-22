Community gathers to support Officer Moldovan one week after shooting

PHOENIX — The outpouring of love and support continues for a Phoenix police officer on life support.

22-year-old Tyler Moldovan remains in critical condition after being shot eight times, one week ago.

Tuesday night, a candlelight vigil was held for Officer Moldovan at his neighborhood in Glendale.

Before the vigil, five-year-old Maddie placed an ornament on the Community Christmas Tree in the officer's neighborhood. It read, "Praying for Officer Tyler Moldovan."

Maddie says her ornament is for, "the officer that is in the hospital right now because he’s not feeling too well."

Kim Monson, a neighbor, and organizer for the vigil, says the Community Christmas Tree is new this year. And after the shooting, she believes, “this tree was meant to be, it was meant to be for him.”

Moldovan was shot eight times in the line of duty last Tuesday.

Officer Moldovan’s Commander Brian Issitt, Phoenix Police Desert Horizon Precinct spoke with ABC15 about Moldovan, who works as his officer.

”He's what we would call a newbie,” Issitt says. “He's been on the job for a little over eight and a half months.”

“This is tough,” Issitt paused. “I still have officers that are going out there every day putting on this uniform, and they’re going out and serving and protecting this community even though we have a brother in the hospital and fighting.”

“When one of us hurt, we are a family. And when one of us hurts, we all hurt,” Issitt concludes.