'We believe in miracles': Uncle of injured Phoenix officer shares his story

PHOENIX — Tyler Moldovan dreamt of being a police officer and wanted to help out his community, according to his uncle, who talked exclusively with ABC15 Tuesday night.

“He always did the right things in life. His goal was to always help people and serve the community," said Peter Torneanu.

Moldovan, 22, graduated from the Phoenix Police Department police academy in March.

On Tuesday morning, he was shot several times in the line of duty by a 24-year-old man suspected of driving erratically earlier in the night.

A spokesperson for Phoenix police told reporters at a press conference that Moldovan remains at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. He did not provide any further updates on the officer's status.

"The situation was a lot worse than we all thought it was," he said. "We're at a point where I think...only God can create miracle for him and we believe that's possible, but it's not looking good right now.”

According to Chief Williams, Moldovan joined the police department a year and a half earlier and recently became a solo officer. He is also recently married.

"Tyler is doing exactly what we expect our police officers to do, and that's fight, and that's continue to fight," she said Tuesday morning.

Officer Moldovan was wearing his body-worn camera, though the video remains part of the investigation, Phoenix police said.

The community can donate to help Officer Moldovan and his family through the Phoenix Police Foundation, an organization aimed to provide financial assistance to the department's employees and their families.

