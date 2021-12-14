Watch
Phoenix officer shot near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, suspect in custody

Posted at 4:08 AM, Dec 14, 2021
PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot during an incident Tuesday morning.

Officials say the shooting occurred near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

It's not known what led to the shooting, but police say a suspect is in custody at this time.

The officer's condition has not been released.

