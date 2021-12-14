Phoenix officer shot near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, suspect in custody

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot during an incident Tuesday morning.

Officials say the shooting occurred near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

It's not known what led to the shooting, but police say a suspect is in custody at this time.

The officer's condition has not been released.

There are about a dozen Phoenix Police officers outside of St. Joseph’s Hospital after PHX PD says an officer was shot near 15th Ave. & Camelback. We are working to get more info & will have updates starting at 4:30 am on #ABC5 pic.twitter.com/tf3nd7uVp7 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) December 14, 2021

