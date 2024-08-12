Driver damages home and cars after ramming into Phoenix yard

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a crash in south Phoenix that damaged a woman's home, fence and cars.

As Sylvia Fuentes slept inside her home near 16th Street and Broadway oRoad Saturday night, a car careened into her yard, knocked out her fence, hit two cars and damaged the side of her home.

The crash was caught on camera.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“I heard the big boom but I didn’t think anything of it, I didn’t know what it was. I was half asleep,” Fuentes said.

She went back to bed, but when she got up a little later she saw the extent of the damage outside.

“I came back out and I said, oh, wait, something’s wrong here,” Fuentes said.

Phoenix police responded around 12:30 Sunday morning. By that time, investigators said the driver had left with the car.

“Nobody rang my doorbell, nobody knocked on my door,” Fuentes said.

While she waits to see what may be covered under insurance, the crash is taking an especially heavy toll on Fuentes, who's also battling serious medical issues at the same time.

“It’s a devastating nightmare when you’re already dealing with life, health issues and whatever else, you know? Then you have to deal with this. There are no words,” Fuentes said.

She told ABC15 her message to the driver and anyone else potentially involved.

“Please come back. Take responsibility for what you did. Be a man, woman, whoever you are,” Fuentes said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Fuentes.