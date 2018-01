PHOENIX - The daycare owner at the center of a child abuse cover-up at his Phoenix facility was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

He will receive no jail time if he completes a year of probation and pays $950 fine. He is also required to complete 130 hours of community service.

Ruben Sandoval owns Brighter Angels Learning Center near Central Avenue and Baseline Road, as well as several other locations around the state.

He was convicted of covering up child abuse after a 21-month-old boy was smacked in the face with a broomstick by an employee back in February. He was also accused of seeing surveillance video of the multiple strikes. But, Sandoval allegedly told the employee to not talk to police and drafted a note to the victim's mother saying the boy tripped and fell instead.

Three employees, including Sandoval were convicted of abuse or covering up abuse.

However, the Arizona Department of Health Services decided the facility was able to stay open. This also comes after ABC15 uncovered more than 35 additional citations that were handed down to the daycare since the abuse occurred.

Sandoval is also still able to run all the facilities in the state, despite his conviction in Phoenix City Court.