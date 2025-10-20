Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved
Phoenix police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues on Sunday evening.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, officials found a man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The vehicle involved in the collision, which has not yet been described, left the area before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We're here to listen