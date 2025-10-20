Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 27th and Northern avenues.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, officials found a man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The vehicle involved in the collision, which has not yet been described, left the area before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.