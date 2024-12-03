Phoenix police involved in shooting near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
One person was injured, police say
One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving officers late Monday night near Cave Creek and Union Hills. No officers were hurt.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting late Monday night near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.
Officials say one person was injured and taken to a hospital, but that person's condition was not immediately known.
No officers were hurt.
What led to the shooting is under investigation.
