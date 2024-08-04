Man found dead on Phoenix hiking trail Sunday morning

PHOENIX — A man was found dead Sunday morning on a north Phoenix hiking trail.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the Deem Hills Recreation Area near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road just before 8:15 a.m.

Firefighters hiked up the trail and found the man "beyond resuscitative efforts."

The man has not yet been identified.

Phoenix firefighters will help Phoenix police with the body recovery effort.

Phoenix police will be investigating what led to the man's death.