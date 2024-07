SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale fire crews are searching for a group of hikers reportedly lost on the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Friday morning.

Fire officials say 13 hikers are reportedly missing, and one of them is a child.

Watch live aerial footage of the rescue in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The group is reportedly low on water and possibly suffering from heat exhaustion.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as more information becomes available.