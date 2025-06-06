Artist stitches together shade and style in the heart of Phoenix

PHOENIX — When you think of quilts, you probably picture something cozy on a bed or couch, not something billowing in the desert breeze, but that’s exactly what artist Luke Haynes is creating at Sereno Park near 56th Street and Thunderbird.

His massive, walk-through quilt structure is part of ¡Sombra!, a citywide experiment in shade, coming together just in time for the next big heat wave.

His project, called Quilt Architecture, will become a 45-foot tunnel of fabric, built from nearly 1,000 pounds of quilted material stretched across steel ribs and anchored deep in the ground.

Each six-and-a-half-foot square panel is lightweight and breathable, designed to glow in the sun like stained glass. It offers not just shade, but beauty.

“I did a six-month version of this in Los Angeles," Haynes shared. "It was during like, deep monsoon season there, so it got really wet and then dried out just fine.”

Quilt Architecture is one of nine installations that will be across Phoenix this summer as part of ¡Sombra!

The forecast for the official unveiling this weekend is well over 100 degrees. It's a perfect test for all the projects, including this colorful canopy.

“It's very important to understand the experience of shading yourself from the sun, creating environments so that you can exist comfortably, even within an environment that gets a bit hot,” Haynes said.

If you want to see Quilt Architecture up close, the community celebration kicks off tomorrow at Sereno Park starting at 10 a.m., complete with live music, art activities, and free ice cream.

If you can’t make it Saturday, the installation will be on display until late September.

To learn more about the event, click here.