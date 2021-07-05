Multiple kids pulled from Valley pools over dangerous holiday weekend

PHOENIX — Emergency crews responded to numerous incidents involving Valley children and water over the July 4th holiday weekend, including one that left a 3-year-old dead.

A 2-year-old girl was pulled from a pool near Hayden and McDowell Roads in Scottsdale on Saturday. Fire officials said the child had a pulse but was in "respiratory distress" when she was transported to the hospital.

A 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after what Phoenix Fire Department says was a "submersion incident" at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Baseline Road on Sunday. The child was reportedly awake and breathing on her own, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation in stable condition.

A 3-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale during a holiday party on Sunday. He reportedly went into a locked and fenced pool area without anyone's knowledge for an unknown amount of time.

A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after her parents found her in a pool near 306th and Indianola avenues in Buckeye on Sunday. Fire officials say the child's parents were able to revive her and she was responsive.

Phoenix officials also say a newborn baby was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a bathing incident at a hotel near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Before these holiday weekend incidents, there were at least two dozen drowning or near-drowning incidents in the Phoenix area. Of those incidents, 19 involved children, and several were deadly.

Phoenix Fire Department says drowning incidents occur more often in the West Valley where backyard pools are more prevalent, and there are more renters, visitors and multi-generational households.

If you see someone in distress in the water, be sure to:

Yell for help and pull the person from the water Call 911 and stay on the line Begin CPR. If you are not trained, a dispatcher can walk you through the steps

