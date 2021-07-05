FD: 3-year-old boy nearly drowns during 4th of July party in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being pulled from backyard pool in Glendale Sunday night.

Officials say the boy was with his family at a 4th of July party that had about 15-20 adults and 8-12 children.

He reportedly went into a locked and fenced pool area without anyone's knowledge for an unknown amount of time.

He was then pulled out of the water and CPR was administered until crews arrived. He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

This is the first of two reported near-drownings in the Valley Sunday. A newborn girl is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning at a north Phoenix hotel after her father "briefly stepped away" while bathing the baby.