PD: Newborn nearly drowns while being bathed in north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — A newborn baby girl is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in north Phoenix Sunday.

Firefighters say just before 5 p.m., they responded to a drowning call at the Budget Suites Hotel near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

When crews arrived on scene they found the girl unresponsive at the front office of the hotel.

Officials say the father says he "briefly stepped away" while bathing the baby. It's unknown at this time how long the child was under water.

Paramedics performed CPR and transported the baby to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unclear if the father will face any charges.

This is the second reported near-drowning in the Valley Sunday. A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being pulled from backyard pool during a 4th of July party in Glendale.