FD: 2-year-old girl hospitalized after near-drowning in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fire officials say a 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized after a near-drowning incident near Hayden and McDowell roads Saturday.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews responded to a drowning call that involved a 2-year-old girl who was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said crews "had pulses back but she was still in respiratory distress" when she was transported.

Fire officials said the girl later regained movement and was transferred to a different hospital.

No other details were provided at this time.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this story.