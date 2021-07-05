Watch
MCSO: Man drowns while swimming at Salt River on July 4th

Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 05, 2021
Sheriff officials say a man drowned while swimming near the Pebble Beach area at the Salt River Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a drowning call near the area.

Witnesses told authorities an adult man was swimming across the river when he reportedly went under and did not resurface.

Deputies later found the man who had died.

Officials said it is unknown why the man went under.

No other details were provided. An investigation is underway.

Several other people have died at the Salt River over the past couple of months. A fisherman was found dead in the river last month. Another man's body was found near the Water Users Recreation Site just days before. A man also died at the river on Memorial Day weekend.

