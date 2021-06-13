MCSO: Deputies search for man missing at Salt River

TONTO BASIN, AZ — Deputies are searching for a man that went missing at the Salt River near the Water Users Recreation Site in Tonto Basin Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m., the man tried to swim across the river with friends when he went under and never resurfaced.

Deputies responded to the area and searched for the man by air, land and boat but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said an MCSO dive team has responded to start an underwater search.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this story.