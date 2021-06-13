Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

MCSO: Deputies search for man missing at Salt River

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Salt River
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 18:40:05-04

TONTO BASIN, AZ — Deputies are searching for a man that went missing at the Salt River near the Water Users Recreation Site in Tonto Basin Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m., the man tried to swim across the river with friends when he went under and never resurfaced.

Deputies responded to the area and searched for the man by air, land and boat but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said an MCSO dive team has responded to start an underwater search.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families