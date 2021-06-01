MCSO: Man drowns at Salt River in Sheep's Crossing area

Authorities say a man has died after going underwater at the Salt River on Memorial Day.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies say they were dispatched to the Sheep Crossing area for a drowning call just after 4 p.m.

Witnesses say a man was swimming when he went underwater and did not resurface immediately.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the man with the help of others on the scene.

Deputies say attempted to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

Officials are not sure why the man went under.

MCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.