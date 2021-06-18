Fisherman reported missing, found dead in Salt River, MCSO says

SALT RIVER, AZ — Maricopa County officials are investigating the death of another person at the Salt River.

Sheriff's officials say a man was reported missing at the river on Wednesday evening after going fishing.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead Thursday morning in about four feet of water.

MCSO says the death does not appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This isn't the first death in the area this summer. Last weekend, a man's body was found near the Water Users Recreation Site. Another man also died at the river on Memorial Day weekend.

