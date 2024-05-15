City of Phoenix changing bulk trash pickup to appointment-based collection

PHOENIX — Later this year, the City of Phoenix will be changing the way it collects bulk trash.

Starting on September 30, residents will be able to schedule bulk trash pick-up online, rather than waiting for a quarterly collection date based on their area.

The city says it will allow residents to have more convenient pick-ups after projects, clean-up and storms, and bulk trash piles will stay out for shorter periods of time.

It will also allow drivers to create more efficient routes based on pickup requests, instead of driving down every street looking for trash piles.

There will be certain blackout dates around some holidays.

Customers are still allowed up to four bulk trash collections each year, city officials say. General guidelines on bulk trash placement and permitted/prohibited items will remain the same.

For current bulk trash rules and the upcoming changes, click here.

In 2022, ABC15 reported on bulk trash issues that plagued areas of the city for several months. Residents reached out to us to let us know about ongoing problems with trash piles and bulk collections not being done.

At that time, the city cited staffing issues as part of the problem.

