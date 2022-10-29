City of Phoenix's solution to bulk trash pickup delays

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is working on some solutions to help the ongoing bulk trash pickup delays.

In the meantime, Halloween this year might look a little different in some neighborhoods.

"The kids are going to have to see this while they're tick-or-treating. It's going to be an eye-sore for them," said one neighbor.

Neighbors in south Phoenix tell us they normally get their bulk trash picked up at the end of September, and it's now the end of October.

Some say they wish they were given more of a heads-up.

"We could have placed behind our fence instead of in front of our yard, sitting here looking ugly," explained Alex Valenzuela.

The City of Phoenix tells us the ongoing delay is because of a national shortage of commercial driver license operators. As a result, all CDL positions within the city will be offered a new $3 per hour raise.

"To just really get competitive with the market and to show appreciation to the hard work those essential workers do," said Felipe Moreno, deputy director for the City of Phoenix Public Works Department.

That's in addition to a recent $2,500 hiring bonus specifically for solid waste equipment operators and a $3,000 retention incentive for those currently in the role.

The city also has a mutual aid agreement with other Valley cities, receiving help already from Peoria and Glendale, and soon Gilbert as well.

"They are providing crews to help in certain parts of the city to collect bulk trash and that's been super appreciative," said Moreno.

We're told the monsoon and recent storm damage didn't help matters either, with some people running out of space to put everything.

Near Central and Baseline Road you can see some trash piles overflowing with broken furniture and mattresses. It's even spilling onto the street. The city has environmental specialists and crews trying to locate the areas most impacted.

It's something you can report to the Public Works Department.

Alex Valenzuela says it won't change his Halloween plans. He just hopes the bulk trash situation will be resolved soon. We're told that may not happen until late November.

"People come by take stuff or even, sometimes you get up and there's even more stuff and you're like... 'it's not my stuff,'" says Valenzuela.

The City of Phoenix also has a disposal option:

For Phoenix Resident Disposal Customers​

A resident customer paying full service monthly refuse/trash fees may receive disposal on one load of up to 1 ton (2,000 pounds) each calendar month at no charge upon complying with the following:

​Present a copy of their city services (water, sewage, trash) bill showing they have an active account paying full service refuse/trash fees that are current and not delinquent.

Present photo I.D. with name or address matching the city services bill or account. No substitutions permitted.

Over 1 Ton

Residents' loads exceeding one ton will be required to leave a deposit and weigh out after dumping. The customer must pay the current gate rate of $44/ton for any material disposed in excess of one ton.

More info here.

