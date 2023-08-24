Watch Now
Washington couple welcomes quintuplets at Phoenix hospital

The newborns were born 13 weeks early
An Arizona hospital recently helped a Washington couple with a very special delivery: a set of quintuplets.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Stephanie and Graham Freels traveled across state borders for the delivery at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s in Phoenix, which is one of few hospitals experienced with these types of births.

The couple welcomed five newborn babies — four girls and one boy — into the world on June 4. They were delivered 13 weeks early but have been growing and developing in the NyICU for the last 11 weeks.

