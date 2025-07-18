Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital saves Show Low man from often-deadly condition

The hospital's team saved Raymond Dankert after he suffered a ruptured aortic aneurysm, which has a mortality rate of 75%
A Show Low man is thanking the doctors at a Valley hospital for saving his life after he suffered a condition that is often deadly.
Back in March, 67-year-old Raymond Dankert went to an ER in Show Low with excruciating lower back pain.

Dankert was diagnosed with a ruptured aortic aneurysm, which hospital officials say has a 75% mortality rate.

His condition was so severe that he had to be airlifted urgently to Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital to save his life.

And that's just what Dr. Hammad Amer and his team at the hospital were able to do!

We talked with Dankert and Dr. Amer about the life-saving procedure in the video player above.

