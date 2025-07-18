Valley man’s 'No A/C Challenge' raises awareness and money for families in need

PHOENIX — Instead of having a clock on the wall, a thermometer reading well over 90º hangs in Paul Farmer’s living room. Living like this at first wasn’t a choice.

"Living out here, with no A/C because you don't have the funds to do it, it is not fun," Farmer said.

A summer ago, this was a financial necessity. After hitting a rough patch, Farmer decided to go without air conditioning to help save some money.

With his finances back in order, he decided to do it again this year. This time, as a challenge, he would document on social media with the goal of making it to September 22 — the end of summer — without turning on his air conditioning.

The hum of fans fills Farmer's house as temperatures inside have approached 100º during this summer’s hottest days.

To stay cool, he has placed tinfoil in the windows to keep out the heat and also created a makeshift air conditioning unit with a foam cooler. For sleep, Farmer uses a pillowcase stuffed with frozen water bottles and ice packs.

"The other individuals out there struggling, who can't pay their A/C bills, electric bills, allocating their money to something else, I do this challenge for you guys," Farmer said.

Farmer has pledged to donate the money he saves on his bills, and his community of followers on social media has already raised over $700 through a GoFundMe to help others.

"At least by the end of the series, what I would love to do is pay for three families, pay their whole electric bill for the whole year," Farmer said.

"The main thing I want to be is an example. I have been there, I have done that. There is one family I have in mind, as far as everybody else, I am going to leave that up to the community, and see what happens."

If you want to help Paul with his goal, click here.