Uber partners with Lucid, Nuro for ambitious Arizona robotaxi program

Uber Technologies Inc. on Thursday unveiled a three-way partnership with an Arizona component to develop a “next generation” robotaxi program exclusive to the Uber platform.

The ride-hailing partnership is a joint effort alongside California electric vehicle producer Lucid Group Inc. – which produces its EVs in Arizona – and autonomous vehicle start-up Nuro Inc. Uber plans to deploy at least 20,000 vehicles in “dozens of markets around the world” over a six-year window.

Eyeing a first launch later next year in an unspecified major United States city, a prototype is being tested at Nuro’s Las Vegas proving grounds, according to the announcement.

