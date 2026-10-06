Two dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead near downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near 16th and McKinley streets.

Phoenix police confirmed that two people were found dead at the scene. The victims have only been identified as men.

The suspect is at large, but police say there is no known threat to the community.

There are traffic restrictions in the area Tuesday morning due to the investigation, so drivers and community members should avoid the area.

This is happening amid a separate police investigation underway also in downtown Phoenix, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say that at that scene, they are investigating a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries. One person was taken into custody.

There is no information to suggest the incidents are connected at this time.

KNXV

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