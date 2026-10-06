One hurt, one in custody after stabbing in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries, and another is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

One victim was found at the scene with at least one stab wound. The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Another man was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the investigation is impacting traffic in the area, and the Valley Metro light rail route is also restricted.

This is the first of two police investigations in the downtown Phoenix area on Tuesday morning.

Officers are also conducting a police investigation near 16th and McKinley streets.

There is no information to suggest the incidents are connected at this time.