Police investigating in-custody death after incident in central Phoenix on Sunday

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man died in their custody after an incident in central Phoenix on Sunday.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 44th Street and Thomas Road just after 4 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

The initial information indicated that a man was acting erratically, rolling on the ground, and hurting himself.

When officers got to the scene, they placed the man in handcuffs to prevent him from continuing to harm himself.

Shortly after he was detained, the man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Devin Alford, reportedly became unresponsive.

Officers removed the handcuffs from Alford and began life-saving efforts.

Phoenix Fire took Alford to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division is investigating the in-custody death, and the cause of death is yet to be determined.