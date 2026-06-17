Person found dead in canal near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal overnight.

Crews were first called to the scene near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around midnight for reports of a person floating in a canal.

Officials confirmed that a man was in the water, but it's unclear how long he was there, or what led up to the incident.

Phoenix Fire Department said the body will be recovered, and police will be taking over the investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time.