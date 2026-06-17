Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Person found dead in canal near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal overnight. Crews were first called to the scene near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around midnight for reports of a person floating in a canal. Officials confirmed that a man was in the water, but it's unclear how long the person was there, or what led up to the incident.
Person found dead in canal near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix
body in canal 19th avenue and indian school
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal overnight.

Crews were first called to the scene near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around midnight for reports of a person floating in a canal.

Officials confirmed that a man was in the water, but it's unclear how long he was there, or what led up to the incident.

Phoenix Fire Department said the body will be recovered, and police will be taking over the investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV