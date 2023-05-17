Maricopa County Attorney declines to charge officers in deadly shooting of Ali Osman

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has declined to charge officers involved in a deadly shooting of a man throwing rocks last year.

Thirty-four-year-old Ali Osman was shot by Phoenix officers in September 2022 after police say he refused to stop throwing rocks at them near 19th and Glendale avenues.

The Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for an investigation into the shooting, claiming the victim was suffering from mental health issues.

Shortly after the incident, Osman’s family filed a Notice of Claim seeking $85 million from the Phoenix Police Department.

"We will get justice," Osman's niece Ikran Aden said after Phoenix police released body cam footage of when they encountered Osman.

Aden and other relatives all flew into the Valley to push for action and were joined by other organizations, including Black Lives Matter of Phoenix, who were asking for accountability.

"It's been really hard on us, you know, we watched a video and it even became more harder," said Aden.