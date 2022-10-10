Family and community members call for action after Phoenix police shoot, kill a man throwing rocks

PHOENIX — The family of Ali Osman is calling for justice.

The 34-year-old was shot and killed by Phoenix Police on Sept. 24 after throwing rocks at officers.

"We will get justice," said Osman's niece Ikran Aden.

She stood with other relatives Sunday, who all flew into the Valley to push for action.

"It's been really hard on us, you know, we watched a video and it even became more harder," said Aden.

Phoenix police released body cam footage Friday of when they encountered Osman.

He was throwing rocks at an intersection and later at officers. Within seconds of them getting out of their cars, two officers shot Osman.

"I could tell that as we were pulling up and getting it, he was kind of erratic," said one of the officers.

The two that fired were interviewed by investigators, one claiming the rocks were the size of baseballs or bigger.

"I've watched that video so many times I cannot count," said the family's attorney Quacy Smith.

Relatives and Smith said Osman had mental health issues. Smith told ABC15 they have started the process of filing a lawsuit.

"What had been evidently clear is that lack of attempt to deescalate to come to some form of reasonableness," said Smith.

"We decided we were going to do a call to action and bring the community together," ASU student Fatima Bitheri.

Sunday Bitheri organized a rally to call for justice.

"I really wanted us to bring the community together, " said Bitheri. "What happened to him was an injustice."

Other organizations like Black Lives Matter also attended, giving ABC15 a list of demands.

LIST OF DEMANDS: This was given to me at a rally for Ali Osman. The 34 yr old was shot and killed by police about 2 weeks ago. Phoenix PD says he was throwing rocks at an intersection and later officers. The attorney for Ali’s family says he had mental health issues. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/3UOSPldelV — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) October 10, 2022

"The family is really seeking accountability," said Percy Christin. "They want some kind of accountability for the officers."

The family was emotional as speakers took the stage, but grateful for the people that came to the rally.

"We are just so grateful to have this much people come for us and to come here and fight for my uncle," said Aden.

