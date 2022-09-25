Watch Now
Officers involved in shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues

Injuries are unknown
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:15 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 22:19:57-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed officers have been involved in a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues.

No injuries have been reported.

Information is limited at this time.

Valley Metro has changed train routes due to this incident. Westbound trains will go as far as 19th and Montebello avenues. Eastbound trains will go as far as 19th and Northern avenues. Valley Metro recommends that people use bus route 19.


