Edited body camera video released after officers shot, killed man throwing rocks

PHOENIX — Edited body camera video and new information have been released after Phoenix police officers shot and killed a man who was throwing rocks at officers.

On September 24, officers were leaving from an unrelated call in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues when a patrol vehicle was struck by a rock.

The edited body camera video in the player above shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Officers in two patrol cars stopped further down the road and requested assistance from an air unit and an officer who had less-lethal weapons.

In one portion of the body camera footage, an officer can be heard getting into his vehicle, where he then returns to the intersection where 34-year-old Ali Osman was throwing rocks, saying, "let's get this mother f-------."

When one officer was pulling into the intersection, two rocks hit the vehicle, according to police. The officer exited his car and was hit in the shin with a rock.

The second police vehicle arrived shortly after the first.

Two officers shot Osman when he went to throw another rock at an officer, according to police.

Osman was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The edited video release from Phoenix police can be found here. The video is extremely graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

The rocks thrown damaged the spotlight on one of the police vehicle and the bodies of both vehicles.

Detectives collected rocks from the intersection ranging from 2.9 ounces to 19.8 ounces. It is unknown if those specific rocks were the ones thrown at officers and patrol cars.

A rally is being held Sunday, October 9 at Eastlake Park calling for justice for Ali Osman.