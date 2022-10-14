Family of man shot and killed by Phoenix police officer seeks $85M in lawsuit

The family of Ali Osman has filed a Notice of Claim seeking $85 million Friday afternoon.

Osman was shot and killed by Phoenix police on September 24 after he was throwing rocks at officers and their vehicles.

The notice of claim states that "claimants will settle all claims against the Phoenix Police Department and all of its officers, agents, employees for $85,000,000. The above listed amount supports contemporary damages, loss of income and services, medical fees and expenses, funeral and burial expenses, travel expenses, loss of consortium, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, attorney fees and punitive damages."

The lawsuit cites violations of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful death, excessive force, battery, and negligence on behalf of the Phoenix Police Department and the responding officers.

The full notice of claim can be read below.