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Man in 'extremely critical' condition after being pulled from burning home in central Phoenix

The fire broke out around 9:15 p.m. near 24th Street and Indian School Road
A man is in "extremely critical" condition after he was pulled from a burning home Thursday night in central Phoenix. Phoenix fire officials say they were called to a home in the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road around 9:15 p.m. for a reported house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a home. While searching the home, they found a man still inside.
Man in 'extremely critical' condition after being pulled from burning home in central Phoenix
4225 N 21st St house fire
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PHOENIX — A man is in "extremely critical" condition after he was pulled from a burning home Thursday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to a home in the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road around 9:15 p.m. for a reported house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a home.

While searching the home, they found a man still inside.

He was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Phoenix police will investigate the fire.

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