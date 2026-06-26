Body found at scene of fire near 44th and Washington streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a burned area near Sky Harbor International Airport early Friday morning.
Officers were first called to the scene near 44th and Madison streets after midnight for reports of a fire.
Police say the fire, located in a canal area, was extinguished, and the body of a man was located.
There is no additional information on who the victim may be or whether any suspects are being sought.
A large number of law enforcement officials are in the area, with road restrictions in place due to the investigation.
Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.
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