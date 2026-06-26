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Body found at scene of fire near 44th and Washington streets in Phoenix

The scene is near Sky Harbor airport, PHX Sky Train
Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a burned area near Sky Harbor International Airport early Friday morning.
Body found at scene of fire near 44th and Washington streets in Phoenix
Large police presence near 44th and Washington streets
44th street and madison PD investigation
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PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a burned area near Sky Harbor International Airport early Friday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene near 44th and Madison streets after midnight for reports of a fire.

44th street and madison PD investigation 2

Police say the fire, located in a canal area, was extinguished, and the body of a man was located.

There is no additional information on who the victim may be or whether any suspects are being sought.

A large number of law enforcement officials are in the area, with road restrictions in place due to the investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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