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Indian School Road shut down near 15th Avenue due to police situation Friday morning

A police investigation shut down a portion of Indian School Road in Phoenix on Friday morning. No injuries have been reported.
Indian School Road shut down near 15th Avenue due to police situation Friday morning
15th avenue and indian school road
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PHOENIX — A police investigation shut down a portion of Indian School Road in Phoenix on Friday morning.

The roadway was shut down in the area of 15th Avenue just before 8 a.m., with multiple law enforcement officials blocking Indian School Road.

15th avenue and indian school situation

Phoenix Police Department officials said they were looking into reports of shots fired at an area apartment complex, but no injuries have been reported.

"The scene remains active, and community members are being asked to remain clear of the area for the time being," police said around 10:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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