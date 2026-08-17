Historic Phoenix building being transformed into workforce and small business training hub

PHOENIX — A building that once symbolized decline in central Phoenix is being transformed into a launchpad for what comes next.

The Arizona Legacy Center is taking shape inside the former First National Bank of Arizona building near 24th and Washington streets.

The architectural landmark, which was built in 1966, was damaged by a fire in 2018 and sat vacant for years. The area surrounding the property also became home to a large homeless encampment.

Now, after significant private investment and coordination with the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department, the building has been restored.

The rooms are still largely empty, but project leaders say the long-term vision goes far beyond restoring an old building.

Dr. Velma Trayham, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, describes the center as an urban training facility designed to create job opportunities and help more entrepreneurs grow businesses that can eventually become employers themselves.

“This isn’t just about restoring a building,” Trayham told ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley, “It’s about creating a place where ideas can grow into business.”

The center is expected to provide access to training, business resources, networking, capital, contracting opportunities and connections with companies and decision-makers.

Dr. Trayham said access is a major part of the vision.

The building sits near a stop along the Valley Metro light rail. That alone is something she believes could remove a transportation barrier for those who are trying to reach programs and resources.

“Sometimes in underserved communities, transportation can be a barrier,” Trayham said. “So having the light rail right there is one less barrier.”

The bigger goal is connecting several pieces of Arizona’s economy that do not always meet in the same place: businesses looking for workers, entrepreneurs looking for opportunities and people looking for training that can lead to a career.

Dr. Sharon Smith with Arizona State University tells O'Kelley the potential impact extends beyond the physical space.

“What’s important about the Arizona Legacy Center is that it is more than just a thing,” Dr. Smith said. “It is a place where we know innovation will happen, people will come together.”

Dr. Smith also tells ABC15 that workforce and youth development are critical to improving economic opportunity in Arizona.

ASU has also partnered with the Black Chamber of Arizona on its Elevate Youth Summit, which gives high school students exposure to careers, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and executives from a range of industries.

Commercial advisor Tara O’Neil said training will be one of the most important pieces as companies and workers are brought together.

“Bring them in, educate them in the things that they want to do, and help them get jobs,” O’Neil said.

Ryan Garlington, the longest-tenured board member at Black Chamber of Arizona, says the building itself is only the starting point.

“The building is a structure,” Garlington said. “It’s more so about the people.”

He also tells O’Kelley that creating a central location where entrepreneurs, companies and community leaders can meet may help eliminate one of the biggest barriers small business owners face: getting into the right room with the right person.

For Dr. Trayham, the Arizona Legacy Center is part of a much larger goal. She wants to help create 100,000 jobs in Arizona by 2035 through a combination of traditional hiring and what she calls indirect hiring, helping small businesses and entrepreneurs secure contracts, grow and eventually hire employees of their own.

Trayham says the center is intended to give people a place to begin that process.

“It’s all about creating opportunities,” she said, “and really helping people to walk in their purpose and destiny.”

The Arizona Legacy Center is not yet fully operational.

Project leaders are continuing preparations for the facility before its official opening on October 1.