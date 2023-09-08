Watch Now
Electric semi-truck catches fire in Phoenix, marking second incident in a matter of days

Phoenix fire is on scene. Please avoid the area.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 12:36:30-04

PHOENIX — Fire crews battled an electric semi-truck fire in Phoenix Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. near 40th Street and Broadway Road.

Video from the scene showed fire crews continuously dousing the truck in water. It appeared to be at a Nikola facility.

This is the second known fire involving an electric truck in the Valley in a matter of days.

Multiple fire department agencies including Tempe, Phoenix, and Chandler worked to combat a hazardous situation involving an electric truck battery on Monday.

In June, a row of Nikola trucks caught fire in Phoenix with one reigniting a month later. That led to a recall of Nikola's trucks, which was announced in August.

