Electric semi-truck reignited at Phoenix Nikola property

PHOENIX — An electric semi-truck reignited at a Phoenix Nikola facility Sunday afternoon, one month after the original fire.

Video in the player above features coverage of the fire on June 23 at the Nikola facility.

Officials say crews arrived at the facility near 40th Street and Broadway Road around 2 p.m. and found one of the previously burned semi-trucks on fire.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the battery cells are currently burning at over 800 degrees. Crews are currently applying hundreds of gallons of water per minute to "change the chemical reaction by cooling the battery compartment."

Officials say the semi-truck involved in the fire experienced "another thermal runaway and ignition of the battery cells located in the vehicle."

The fire could take another 12-24 hours to be completely extinguished, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

In response to the fire on June 23, Nikola released a statement claiming that foul play was suspected.

ABC15 has reached out to Nikola for a statement regarding Sunday's fire and is awaiting a response.