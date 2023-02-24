Watch Now
Tesla crashes into Scottsdale building, catches fire

Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 24, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating what caused a Tesla to slam into a Scottsdale building Friday.

Before 8 a.m., Scottsdale Fire crews were called to a building on Paradise Lane, just east of Scottsdale Road for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived they located a single vehicle that struck a building. At some point the Tesla caught fire and firefighters put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses at the scene tell ABC15 a teen girl was attempting to park the vehicle and then it went forward, hitting the building.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

