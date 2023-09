TEMPE, AZ — Multiple agencies including Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler worked to combat a hazardous situation on Monday.

Tempe fire officials say a fire began at Arizona Lithium around 5 p.m. near Kyrene and Elliot roads.

Officials say a semi-truck located inside of the facility which had a lithium-ion cell battery was on fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire and removed the semi-truck from the building for precaution.

No injuries have been reported.