Nikola recalls battery-electric trucks following Phoenix fire investigation

Nikola Corp. is recalling 209 of its Tre battery-electric trucks after a third-party investigation found that a coolant leak in a battery pack sparked a fire at the company's Phoenix headquarters in June.

Nikola is temporarily halting sales of its battery-electric trucks as "a precautionary measure," the company said.

“At Nikola we take safety very seriously,” Steve Girsky, Nikola’s CEO, said in an Aug. 11 statement. “We stated from the beginning that as soon as our investigations were concluded we would provide an update and we will continue our transparency as we learn more.”

Internal investigations by Nikola’s safety and engineering teams found that a single supplier component within its battery packs are the likely source of the coolant leaks. Efforts are underway to “provide a field remedy in the coming weeks,” according to the company.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.