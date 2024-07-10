CASS helping unhoused in the extreme heat and how you can help, too

In May, ABC15 teamed up with Central Arizona Shelter Services to take action and raise money for those experiencing homelessness in our community.

On Wednesday, ABC15 visited the downtown facility of CASS to see that money in action.

CASS in need of help to support those in need amid extreme summer temperatures

The organization is always in need of funds and donations, especially during the summer months, to help those experiencing homelessness get out of the extreme heat.

Roughly 600 people sleep inside the air-conditioned shelter on any given night.

Leaders say they could use heat relief items like umbrellas, sunscreen, and bottled water.

If you would like to help, click here.