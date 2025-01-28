AM Roundup: Border update, road rage, Isaac Elementary money woes, and deals across the Valley

PHOENIX — It's a waiting game as we wait to see whether Phoenix will break its dry streak and await important financial news for teachers in a Phoenix school district.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Jan. 28, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter storm bringing rain and snow to Arizona

Rain and snow are falling across Arizona as a winter storm moves in!

Parts of the northwest Valley have already picked up over a tenth of an inch of rain and chances for more are in the forecast through the middle of the week.

So far, no measurable rain has fallen in Phoenix, but there's still time to break this dry streak before it sets a new record.

First wave of U.S. troops deployed to the southern border

The deployment of the initial active-duty military personnel, which was announced last week, is now complete, according to the U.S. Northern Command.

Here's what we know.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced Monday that the federal government agreed to send back $6 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money to the Isaac Elementary School District to help cover at least the next three payrolls.

Teachers said the district did not have the money to cover their paychecks and Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen had declined to advance more money to the district.

Will teachers be paid? We're following up with staff and officials for the latest on this developing situation.

First wave of U.S. troops deployed to the southern border

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Our Smart Shopper team is here to help!

We've compiled a list of some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

If you haven't had a chance yet, be sure to check out our interactive Valley Price Check tool, where we're following the prices of six core food items at popular local grocery chains.

Valley community rallies around 'Bicycle Barry,' who says he was intentionally hit by a driver

One Valley bicyclist says he was a victim of road rage, believing he was intentionally hit by a driver on Bell Road near 21st Street early into the new year.

"He kept speeding up and slowing down. He wanted me to know he was following," Hammond said. "As soon as I entered 21st Street, that's when he gunned it and hit me."

Hammond hasn't been home since the incident. He's been in and out of the hospital and rehab centers as the broken ankle is requiring two surgeries to fix. Hammond says while in the long term he is expected to recover, and can keep his job, the short-term bills are piling up.

See the full report, including how to help Hammond, from our Operation Safe Roads team.