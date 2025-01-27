MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow chances return today!

PHOENIX — For the first time in over four months, Arizona is finally seeing a return of significant rain and snow chances!

This much-needed moisture is arriving ahead of a storm system already impacting the state.

Rain and snow chances will increase significantly from Monday through Wednesday in the high country as the storm's core tracks directly over Arizona.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of the high country and northwestern Arizona through Tuesday afternoon. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall are expected, creating snow-covered roads and hazardous driving conditions. Travelers should prepare for delays and take extra precautions this evening.

In the Valley, scattered rain showers are possible today, Tuesday, and Wednesday. While widespread rain isn't anticipated, some neighborhoods could receive up to a tenth of an inch. Rainfall chances are slightly higher on Monday and Wednesday, with a dip on Tuesday as the system moves over central Arizona.

As of Sunday, January 26, Phoenix has endured 157 straight days without measurable rain, making this the second-longest dry streak in recorded history.

If no measurable rain falls at Sky Harbor Airport by Wednesday, Phoenix could tie or even break the all-time record of 160 consecutive dry days set in 1972.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.77" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

