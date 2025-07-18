Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spotty storm chances stick around this weekend

An area of low pressure moving up from Baja is pushing drier air in; however, there is still some moisture and instability to kick off a few monsoon storms. We expect the storm chance to be very limited this evening for the Valley. The best storm chances for the evening will remain in Northwest Arizona and the White Mountains.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a few evening showers
Posted

PHOENIX — Spotty monsoon storms will continue to affect a few isolated areas today and through the weekend, but most locations will stay dry.

We're also tracking an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Friday in the Valley.

Ozone pollution can cause serious health issues, including chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and trouble breathing. Children, older adults, and people with asthma, bronchitis, or COPD are especially at risk.

Try to limit outdoor activity during the afternoon, when ozone levels tend to peak.You can help reduce pollution by carpooling, taking public transit, or working from home. If you need to fuel up, wait until after dark, and avoid long lines at drive-thrus where idling worsens the problem.

As drier air pushes in, temperatures will rise.

Phoenix is expected to reach 107 degrees on both Friday and Saturday, which is close to average for mid-July.

By Monday and Tuesday, another surge of monsoon moisture will bring more scattered storms to southeastern Arizona and the high country.

In the Valley, storm chances return late Monday and Tuesday, with highs dipping slightly to around 105 degrees. Morning lows will stay in the 80s.

Late next week, drier air returns once again, sending Valley temperatures back up to near 110 degrees.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_9b9f1b9055d74b4db1d6f235cad66ab1.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: How weather balloon flights help SRP, weather service save lives

abc15.com staff
poster_1bbb7377db06440f91296166d2eb39d3.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: How Red Mountain High School football players train during summer heat

Ashlee DeMartino
Mesa monsoon storm

Local News

WATCH: How hotter summers are impacting monsoon storms

abc15.com staff

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.29" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen