MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spotty storm chances stick around this weekend

PHOENIX — Spotty monsoon storms will continue to affect a few isolated areas today and through the weekend, but most locations will stay dry.

We're also tracking an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Friday in the Valley.

Ozone pollution can cause serious health issues, including chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and trouble breathing. Children, older adults, and people with asthma, bronchitis, or COPD are especially at risk.

Try to limit outdoor activity during the afternoon, when ozone levels tend to peak.You can help reduce pollution by carpooling, taking public transit, or working from home. If you need to fuel up, wait until after dark, and avoid long lines at drive-thrus where idling worsens the problem.

As drier air pushes in, temperatures will rise.

Phoenix is expected to reach 107 degrees on both Friday and Saturday, which is close to average for mid-July.

By Monday and Tuesday, another surge of monsoon moisture will bring more scattered storms to southeastern Arizona and the high country.

In the Valley, storm chances return late Monday and Tuesday, with highs dipping slightly to around 105 degrees. Morning lows will stay in the 80s.

Late next week, drier air returns once again, sending Valley temperatures back up to near 110 degrees.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.29" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

