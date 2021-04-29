ABC15 uncovers what Cyber Ninjas is looking for on your ballot during election audit

PHOENIX — With news outlets finally getting access to independently view what work is being done with nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Arizona, we've seen men and women scanning images of ballots, and other cameras taking photos from a higher angle.

Since the beginning of this effort Cyber Ninjas, the company leading the Maricopa County election audit, has worked to keep its methods and specifics on procedures being used to conduct their work private.

They asked a Maricopa County judge last week to seal any records the court asked them to turn over from the public.

Attorneys for the company argued their methods include confidential information and expressed concern in revealing "trade secrets" that belong to the company and claimed the information is protected by legislative privilege.

ABC15's Garrett Archer learning exclusively during off-camera conversations with leaders of the hand recount that subcontractors are checking for folds in ballots outside of the counting process.

You may remember if you voted in person, that your ballot came folded in an envelope. Those ballots are printed at Runbeck Election Services and folded by a machine.

All mail-in-ballots are early ballots, but not all early ballots are mail-in ballots. Maricopa County residents were also invited to vote early, in person at vote centers across the county as they became available starting in October of 2020.

Kathryn Coleman, a former deputy county recorder under Adrian Fontes, worries the company may flag early ballots that don't have folds, as potentially fraudulent.

Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors were also running ballots under black lights up until Wednesday. Officials said their teams were looking for watermarks on ballots, but that effort has since stopped.

Maricopa County election officials released information earlier this week explaining that no ballots contain watermarks.

Judge Daniel Martin ruled Wednesday Cyber Ninjas must turn over documents laying out procedures and policies being used to conduct the work, to be included in public court documents.

According to the new order, the information will be made publicly available by 12:00 p.m. Thursday, unless Cyber Ninjas appeals Judge Martin's decision.