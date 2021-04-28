Watch
Judge rules audit group must turn over documents showing policies and procedures

Maricopa County
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 17:14:59-04

PHOENIX — After efforts to keep how and what methods they're using to conduct work on behalf of Arizona Senate Republicans a secret, and out of public records, Cyber Ninjas must turn over documentation to show how they're operating.

Judge Daniel Martin ruled Wednesday the company currently leading an effort to recount nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County in November, and take a look at election equipment must turn over documents laying out procedures and policies being used to conduct the work, to be included in public court documents.

The ruling comes after attorneys for Cyber Ninjas refused to disclose the information, despite a court order Friday. Instead, attorneys submitted a 13-page argument that asked for a seal on records that provided those details, claiming they contained confidential information, trade secrets that belong to the private company, and that the information is protected by legislative privilege.

According to the new order, Cyber Ninjas must turn over the information by 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

