Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Firm recounting Arizona ballots wants methods kept secret

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, a Florida-based consultancy, and former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, right, talk about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Election 2020 Arizona Audit
Posted at 10:14 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 13:25:30-04

PHOENIX — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November’s election in the county that includes the metro Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot secrecy.

The request came ahead of a hearing set for late Monday morning.

A judge on Friday ordered the state Senate and ballot recount contractor Cyber Ninjas to submit their policies and procedures for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy so he could review them.

Cyber Ninjas filed policies under seal Sunday afternoon and asked for the hearing to be closed to the media and to the public.

Late Sunday night, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge was forced to remove himself from presiding over a case challenging the election audit underway at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Judge Christopher Coury said his recusal came after receiving new documents from attorneys defending Cyber Ninja's, the company that was hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to conduct the audit.

"In the documents filed today, several attorneys appeared whose names previously were not on notices of appearance prior to Friday’s hearing. That is not surprising, given the short fuse in which the hearings have proceeded. The involvement of one attorney whose name appeared on the filings for the first time today requires me to recuse," said Coury, in an email to attorneys representing all parties in the case.

The lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Democratic Party on Thursday, asked Coury to grant a temporary restraining order to stop the audit from moving forward after the party raised security concerns.

On Friday, Judge Coury ruled that the audit could be paused if Arizona Democrats paid a $1 million bond to cover any losses endured during the stop of work.

State Democrats declined to do that.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV