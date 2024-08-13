ABC15 2024-2025 teacher profiles: Ms. Jones and her 'Zen Den' at Edison Elementary

PHOENIX — ABC15 is sitting down with Valley teachers to give educators across our community a voice. Latoya Jones teaches at Edison Elementary School, part of the Phoenix Elementary School District.

Instantly, when you step inside Ms. Jones' classroom, you feel something different; what she has created is actually a "zen den" retreat for her third-grade students.

"Yes, it's a nurturing class," Ms. Jones explains. "There are things you are learning that are new, but I hope you feel safe and that it's okay to make mistakes."

It's a mantra Ms. Jones has taught for almost two decades.

Nick: Even though you've been doing this 17 years, each year you are doing something new?

Ms. Jones: Absolutely! The decorations change each year because I like new things and I like to start off fresh. Clean slate. Looking at... kids who come back who say hi.

Nick: Is that an idea you pass along to your students? You start fresh each year?

Ms. Jones: Yes.

And that's not the only lesson Ms. Jones has.

Nick: You have such a soothing voice... I could close my eyes and listen to you read me something all day.

Ms. Jones: I do read alouds. They are important.

Ms. Jones says math, writing, science, and language are also important. One thing we noticed right away on her chalkboard is that she had "welcome" written in several different languages throughout her classroom.

Nick: What message does this send to your students?

Ms. Jones: That they are welcome here. That the things they come from, from different places, are welcome here. We want to learn about you. We are not all the same. We are different. And in the difference that's what makes us so strong.

Nick: If your students could learn one lesson here in this classroom what would you want it to be

Ms. Jones: I just always go back to this one thing - treat others the way you want to be treated. It's really simple.